The U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal was one of three All-Marine wrestlers to medal in the Pan-American competitions.
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marciano Ali won two bronze medals in back-to-back weekends at the Pan-American Championships and the Pan-American Olympic Qualifier in Ottawa, Canada this month.
Ali first took bronze in the 82 kg Greco-Roman competition at the Pan-American Championships that were held March 6-9. The following weekend, the All-Marine wrestler from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune won another bronze medal, this time in the 77 kg Greco-Roman weight class of the Pan-American Olympic Games Qualifier. Only the top two finishers earned their spots in the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled for this summer.
Ali was one of three U.S. Marines representing Puerto Rico in Canada. Sgt. Josh Medina and Cpl. German Diaz also competed in at least one of the two United World Wrestling events that brought in some of the best wrestlers from North and South America.
All-Marine wrestlers Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz and Sgt. Raymond Bunker each claimed individual gold medals for Team USA in the Pan-American Championships, earning world ranking points that put Stefanowicz at No. 3 in the world and Bunker at No. 11 in each of their respective Greco-Roman weight classes.
The All-Marine Wrestling Team will be well represented in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which were scheduled for April 4-5, but later postponed along with all USA Wrestling events through April 20. Among the postponed events is the Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifier, where Marine wrestlers who haven’t already qualified for the Olympic Team Trials will compete to earn a bid and keep their Olympic hopes alive.