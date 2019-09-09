The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County Civic Affairs Committee will conduct the annual Patriot Day Observance Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Beam located at the Camp Lejeune Memorial Gardens at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Each year, the Patriot Day Observance takes place at the 9/11 Memorial Beam at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens at 8:15 a.m., to mark the time that the Twin Towers were hit. This observance is open to the public.
The 9/11 Memorial Beam includes a beam from the Twin Towers, presented by police and firefighters of New York to the first troops deployed in the global war on terror. The Beam is located between the Beirut Memorial and Entry Wall to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.