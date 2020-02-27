As dune restoration continues at Onslow Beach, visitors are reminded to stay off dunes in any capacity. Foot traffic and vehicles are damaging to an essential part of the ecosystem that took a serious blow during Hurricane Florence.
Visitors are reminded to use designated walkways only. Do not climb, drive or otherwise go on the dunes at Onslow Beach. Per the MCCS website, penalty fees may apply for failure to adhere to Onslow Beach regulations & policies.
For more information, visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/beach/.