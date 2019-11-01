Retired Marine Kevin Jiggetts poses for a photo after the 36th Beirut Memorial Observance Ceremony at Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2019. Jiggetts was assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment at the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon when the building was bombed. The memorial observance is held annually on Oct. 23 to remember the lives lost due to terrorist attacks at U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, and Grenada. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dominique Osthoff)