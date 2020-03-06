Weapons Training Battalion will host the 2020 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition (MCMC) East on Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, March 23-April 3.
The Marine Corps Shooting Team coordinates and supervises five regional MCMCs that are held annually at Far East, Pacific, West, East and the Marine Corps Championships. This will be the first time since 2016 that MCB Camp Lejeune will host the competition.
Active duty or reserve Marines who have at least 12 months remaining on their contract from the date of the regional MCMCs are eligible to compete. Retired Marines, prior service Marines and law enforcement officers may also be authorized by the hosting command to participate.
“These competitions enhance a Marine’s lethality on the battlefield through advanced marksmanship training and competition in support of the Commandant’s guidance to develop elite warriors with physical and mental toughness,” said Maj. Matthew J. Altomari, an operations officer with Weapons Training Battalion, Stone Bay.
The first training day for the competition begins March 23 and live-fire training days are March 24-28 and March 30-April 2. The awards ceremony will be held on April 3.
The winners of the MCMC matches will advance to the Marine Corps Championship hosted by Weapons Training Battalion on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, from April 8-24.
The MCMC provides an opportunity to refine the fundamental skills that enable Marines to deliver lethal force in a dynamic environment.
“We encourage the Marines to participate because it gives them a sense of camaraderie and provides extra time on the firing line to enhance their marksmanship skills.” Altomari said.
For more information contact the operations office on Stone Bay at (910) 440-2917.