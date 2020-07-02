Camp Lejeune to host 4th of July 21-Gun Salute

U.S. Marines with Battery C, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, commemorate America's Independence Day with a 21-gun salute at William Pendleton Thomas Field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2019. Service members, their families and guests attended the ceremony to celebrate the birth of American Independence and render honors to the tradition it upholds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

 Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee

In accordance with U.S. Naval Regulations, a 21-gun salute will be rendered by Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division at noon, July 4, at William Pendleton Thompson Hill Field on Camp Lejeune in observance of Independence Day, marking America’s 244th birthday. During the salute, the guns are discharged at five-second intervals 21 times. Traffic along Holcomb Blvd. and McHugh Blvd. in the vicinity of John A. Lejeune Hall will be halted until the gun salute is complete. Members with base access are invited to attend the ceremony, but are reminded to follow COVID-19 mitigation measures by maintaining social distancing, wearing face coverings when unable to maintain social distancing, and avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more.