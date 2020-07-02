Camp Lejeune to host 4th of July 21-Gun Salute

U.S. Marines with Battery C, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, commemorate America's Independence Day with a 21-gun salute at William Pendleton Thomas Field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2019. Service members, their families and guests attended the ceremony to celebrate the birth of American Independence and render honors to the tradition it upholds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)