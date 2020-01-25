Each month the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee recognizes service members in the area who stand out.
For the month of January, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Winston Mosley, Bravo Company noncommissioned officer in charge with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, was recognized as the service member of the month at the Paradise Point Officer’s Club on MCB Camp Lejeune, Jan. 13.
Mosley, an Anniston, Alabama native, enlisted in 2015 with the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 0311, rifleman. Mosley comes from a military family; his father is currently serving in the Navy Reserves.
“I joined the Marine Corps because I wanted to develop a strategic understanding of the war fighting platform,” Mosley said. “I also wanted to solve complex issues. Joining the Marine Corps as a rifleman gave me the best chance to do that. I also wanted to know that I was making a difference, not only in my community, but in the world.”
Mosley plans on continuing his career in the Marine Corps by laterally moving into the MOS 0471, personnel retrieval and processing specialist. He plans to move in order to fill a much needed billet within the Marine Corps. During this time, Mosley plans to remain active in his Marine Corps community and also his community back home. Currently Mosley participates in numerous community service projects with his battalion. He also uses his position in the Marine Corps to speak to the younger audience in his hometown.
“I come from a small community, where oftentimes, you graduate from high school and you just stay there and don’t do anything more with your life,” Mosley said. “I am privileged to come back to my hometown and let them know there is an opportunity out there in the military. There is a way out.”
The Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee sponsors the monthly service member of the month and an annual service member of the year recognition awards for MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.
“When I heard that I was selected for this honor, my first thought was ‘it must be a mistake',” Mosley said. “I’m really just a go-to Marine. When my leadership calls on me, I deliver. I just do what the Marine Corps tells me to do.”
Marines are selected by the tenant commands and are recognized for their valuable professional performances as well as their participation in community projects, services and events.
“Sergeant Mosley’s commitment to the mission is second to none and makes him an exemplary nominee for service member of the month,” said Capt. Thomas Rimmer, Bravo Company commander, H&S Bn, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune. “As the NCOIC of training for Company B, he is the trusted central information point that Marines strive to emulate.”