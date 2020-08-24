For more than six months, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has been battling COVID-19. While epidemiologists work around the clock to better understand the virus, medical personnel are having to translate information quickly for their patients and the public.
“We pay close attention to lessons learned and best practices outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense health experts,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Eric Green, department head for NMCCL preventive medicine, during NMCCL’s recent Contact Tracing Course. “Our contact tracing has revealed some local trends that we immediately act upon to educate our forces and beneficiaries as well as develop our own local best practices.”
Green also serves as the Assistant Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East. As COVID-19 took just a matter of weeks to permeate throughout Eastern North Carolina, Green and NMCCL Preventive Medicine quickly determined the undeniable need for a team dedicated to tracing close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients.
“Our team of close contact tracers are working shifts seven days a week, 12 or more hours a day to track down possible close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients,” Green said. “Because of the Contact Tracing Team’s hard work, there is an impressive synergy between Marine Corps operational units here [Marine Corps Installations East], and local and state health department officials to thoroughly investigate each case.”
NMCCL Preventive Medicine has hosted a series of contact tracing courses over the past five months. An Aug. 5 course brought together medical professionals assigned to both Navy and Marine Corps units, Marine Corps Community Services, Child Development Centers and Department of Defense Education Activity Schools. The class breaks down what Preventive Medicine has learned about COVID-19 up until present day and their process for tracking close contacts. Class participants can then take these methods back to their respective unit or organization to apply to their daily COVID-19 prevention routines.
“What we are learning is that if you have COVID-19, you could potentially infect an average of two people, then those two people could infect four people and so on,” Green said. “People assume because they aren’t showing symptoms right away, they don’t have it. However, we are seeing that the incubation period for COVID is two to 14 days, and by day six or seven after exposure, boom. That’s often when those symptoms are hitting, or the symptoms are so mild the person may believe it is just allergies or the common cold.”
In order to keep close contact tracing operational each week, a team of Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune were trained by Preventive Medicine to aid the Contact Tracing Team. Each morning, shifts begin in the same mannerâ€“ dozens upon dozens of phone calls.
“We have six or seven Sailors and Marines working each shift, and these are the guidelines and questions we use when calling possible close contacts,” said Hospitalman Corpsman Demetria Garvin. “We speak directly with the patient, and then we start contacting individuals that the patients tell us about. We inform them that they have been identified as a close contact and to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.”
Identified close contacts are then called every 24 to 48 hours for symptom checks.
“We want to surround positive cases, isolate them, and quarantine their close contacts. The quicker we can do this, the more effective we can be in stopping an outbreak,” Green said. “What we are seeing is that we can’t necessarily control cases from happening, but we can control the cluster that comes from cases.”
“It is a tedious and often an imperfect process, but we have undoubtedly seen these efforts slow the spread of the virus locally,” Green said. “By doing well at contact tracing, we can flatten our local curve and keep more people from becoming sick.”
After more than 100 days spent contact tracing and refining methods, the Contact Tracing Team finds what they call avoidable traits, or the “Big Four”, in not contracting COVID-19:
If you are sick, stay home.
Avoid large gatherings, especially with people you know to have or possibly have COVID-19.
If you were a known close contact of someone with COVID-19, self-quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date.
If you have a COVID-19 test taken and are waiting for results, isolate at home until you get the results.
What counts as a close contact? Check out these points from the NMCCL Contact Tracing Team:
You were within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes.
You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19.
You had direct physical contact with that person (touched, kissed, or hugged).
You shared eating or drinking utensils.
They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you.
