Combat Logistics Regiment 25 (CLR-25) deactivated on July 1, 2020 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The regiment was activated May 26, 2006 to be a general support logistics combat element for II Marine Expeditionary Force.
During its 14 years of service, CLR-25 served as a headquarters unit for 2nd Maintenance Battalion and 2nd Supply Battalion, as well as support exercises and operations around the globe.
“The ability of bringing together supply chain and maintenance under one command gave this regiment the edge to help drive the II Marine Expeditionary Force forward to be successful,” said Col. Denise Mull, commanding officer of CLR-25, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.
The battalions will now serve independently under the 2nd Marine Logistics Group to give more flexibility in organization while training and equipping the force in an effort to align with the Commandant’s Planning Guidance.
“The commandant’s plan is all about being a more mobile, lethal force; for us, that means small teams to get the job done. We are excited to see who can step up to fill the role that this regiment filled,” said Mull.
CLR-25’s deactivation is the second of three general support logistics regiments around the Fleet Marine Force to officially decommission in 2020. Combat Logistics Regiment 35 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan was stood down earlier this year in May, and Combat Logistics Regiment 15 at Camp Pendleton, California is set to stand down later this year.