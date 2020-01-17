Residents of Carteret County donated 39 boxes of baked goods this year to the Marines and Sailors on duty at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Dec. 16. The annual Cookies for Our Troops delivery has been organized by Carteret County’s Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee (MAC) for almost 18 years. Carteret County’s MAC was inspired by a similar event at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
“Seeing their faces when we bring the cookies in is one of my favorite parts about today,” said Bob Upchurch, a member of the Carteret County MAC and a retired U.S. Army colonel. “The next best part is seeing their faces when they see the cards the kids put in the boxes.”
Elementary school students from all around Carteret County made unique Christmas cards that were included in the boxes to wish the service members a happy holiday season.