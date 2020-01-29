U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Furness, commanding general, 2nd Marine Division, right, poses for a photo with Cpl. Scott McDonell, an assaultman with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV on Camp Lejeune, Jan. 23, 2020. Furness commended McDonell for his selfless act of rescuing three people from a burning car. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Solak)