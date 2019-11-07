The Lejeune High School boys’ cross country team has won their fifth-straight regional title. The Devil Pups posted a score of 36 points at the 1A East Regional on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Northside High School in Pinetown. The second place team, Pamlico, were 14 points behind Lejeune.
Lejeune junior Nicholas Presley won silver medal honors with a 17:56 time on the 5k course. Sophomore Tyler Shelton placed sixth with a time of 18:12 as Niklas Cooper got ninth. Preston Berthold and Tyler Gilman had top 15 finishes while Dylan Presson and Noah Tungett were close behind.
The Lejeune girls’ team placed second overall at the regional. Taylor Pound, Elizabeth Schwend, Lucy Pound and Emalee Reynolds all had top 20 finishes as Hailey Lamb, Madilyne Blanton and Abigail Paquin helped Lejeune get second.
The state meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at Ivey M. Redmond Sports Complex in Kernersville.