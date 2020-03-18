Northside baseball uses big second inning, solid pitching to down Lejeune
The Lejeune High School baseball and softball teams lost their season openers at Northside-Jacksonville, March 11.
The LHS baseball team was unable to overcome an early deficit after falling behind 7-0 through three innings. The Devil Pups (0-1) gave up six runs in the bottom of the second inning as the Monarchs cruised to an 11-3 win.
LHS sophomore Tyler Shelton and freshman Charles Streno were the only Devil Pups to record both a hit and a run scored as no Lejeune players had more than one base hit in their first outing of the year.
Evan Romero started the game on the mound for the Devil Pups, who got a solid relief effort from Jeykston Jones. Jones struck out three batters in his first half inning.
The Monarchs were led by Marseille Miller and Rion Ammerman, who each scored a pair of runs while pitching for Northside. Ammerman started the game on the mound as the Monarchs had multiple relief pitchers make appearances prior to Miller closing the game out.
Senior Jackson Kirk went 1-2 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs for Northside, who lost to Jones Senior 4-0 on March 13 to fall to 2-2 on the year.
LHS 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 - 3
Nside 0 6 1 3 0 1 x - 11
Lady Monarchs have offensive explosion in blowout win
The LHS softball team lost its season opener to Northside-Jacksonville 25-10 in five innings. The Monarchs scored 10 runs in the bottom half of the first inning and went on to extend their lead in the second and third innings to put Lejeune away for good.
Holly Schmidt led the Devil Pups (0-1) with a pair of singles and three runs in four plate appearances. Autumn Bagley and Abigail Hall each contributed two runs for Lejeune.
Northside (1-2) fell to Jones Senior 14-4 on March 13 to close out the first portion of what has already been an odd spring season.
LHS 0 1 6 3 0 - 10
Nside 10 7 8 0 x - 25