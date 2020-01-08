Just three days after defeating Southwest Onslow 68-43 in the seventh-place game of the Onslow County Classic at Jacksonville High School, the Lejeune High School boys’ basketball team faced the Stallions again in a rematch at Dixon, Jan. 3.
Stout defense from the Devil Pups enabled them to take a 28-8 lead into halftime. Despite getting outscored by the Stallions in the second half, Lejeune never put the lead in jeopardy and held on to win 45-27, their fifth win of the season and first Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) victory.
“We didn’t shoot the ball as well as I would like to tonight, but we played well enough to win, and that’s a good point,” said LHS coach Hugh Miller. “We did some good things, but of course we just let some things go, and that’s not what I’m looking for this time of the year.”
One thing Miller is focused on as Lejeune heads into the final half of their season is improving their defensive intensity, though he is pleased with the team’s makeup.
“I’ve got a good team overall,” Miller said. “I’ll take any of these kids. We rebuild every year, but they come in, they do what I ask them to do and then they fight. This team here is a great team; (they have) great team chemistry.”
The Lejeune offensive attack against the Stallions (0-10) was led by sophomore guard Andrew Navarro and junior forward Jaylon Armstrong. Navarro made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points. Armstrong, who had 13 points in first half, finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Jarrod DeBose and Nick Simon each chipped in six points for Lejeune, who improved to 5-6 overall. Southwest Onslow’s Quandre Carter finished with a team-high nine points.
Lejeune travels to Trask on Friday before hosting East Carteret on Jan. 17.
Southwest Onslow hosts East Carteret on Friday at Dixon before playing Trask at Richlands on Jan. 17.
LHS 13 15 8 9 45
SWO 6 2 6 13 27
Scoring:
Lejeune – Andrew Navarro 17, Jaylon Armstrong 16, Jarrod DeBose 6, Nick Simon 6
Southwest – Quandre Carter 9, Mike Turner 4, Omar Pagan 3, Christian Darling 3, AJ Hannig 2, Semaj Rhodes 2, Antonio Simmons 2, Joshua Whack-Aiken 2