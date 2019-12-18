With Christmas right around the corner, commercial and toy drones are quickly becoming one of the most popular items on everyone's wish list. As a reminder, operation of small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS), or drones, is not authorized on MCIEAST installations, per MCIEAST-MCB CAMLEJO 3710.30. Civil/hobbyist operation of sUAS of any type - to include toy "drones" and model aircraft is not authorized aboard MCIEAST installations.
If you observe a sUAS of any type flying over installation property, immediately report it to PMO. If you intend to operate a sUAS off-base, please ensure that you are operating in compliance with Federal Aviation Association (FAA) rules and regulations.
Information pertaining to off-base sUAS operations can be accessed at https://www.faa.gov/uas/.