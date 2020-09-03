The last operating newspaper in the Marine Corps, The Globe, managed on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, delivers its final edition today, Sept. 3, 2020.
The newspaper was published for almost 77 years, with The Globe’s first edition released on Feb. 23, 1944. The concept for the publication came from Maj. Gen. Henry Louis Larsen, the commanding general of MCB Camp Lejeune, who saw the need for a larger newspaper to replace The New River Pioneer. Several years ago, The Globe merged with MCAS New River’s Rotovue to report on activities across the base and air station.
With approximately 3,800 editions published, The Globe received two DOD Thomas Jefferson Awards for journalistic excellence, three USMC Division of Public Affairs Awards, two USMC Combat Correspondents Association Merit Awards and was named “the best newspaper in the Marine Corps” in 2004 and 2008. In 2013, it was recognized as the Best Newspaper in the Armed Forces.
For Col. Riccoh Player, a first lieutenant serving as the MCB Camp Lejeune Public Affairs Director from 1997 to 1998, “The Globe staff was a family of combat correspondents dedicated to excellence in journalism and photography.” Player, now the commanding officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion and Task Force Commitment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, said of the time he served at MCB Camp Lejeune, “It taught me to take pride in writing, reading and editing in order to produce award winning publications that Marines from private to commandant, can be proud to pick up, read and share.”
According to Ena Sellers, former managing editor with The Globe from 2002 to 2018, the newspaper was a way to bring the military and civilian communities together. The Globe brought light to the kind of stories that made people proud to be part of Camp Lejeune and the Onslow community.
“The Globe was not only a great channel to keep our military community informed about programs and resources and to educate them about command initiatives, but was also a morale booster for our readers who enjoyed the heartwarming stories of hope, valor and resilience,” Sellers said. “Working for the base newspaper was an unforgettable journey filled with wonderful memories of the people whose life-stories fill me with pride and joy; It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will forever live in my heart.”
The Globe provided command information to the base, tenant commands and the surrounding community.
“From 1944 to present, scores of talented, hard-working, very dedicated Marine combat correspondents saw to it that the individual members, units and families of the world’s finest fighting force received due recognition,” said Keith Oliver, MCB Camp Lejeune public affairs director from 1999 to 2003, who is now retired from the Marine Corps and from an additional 10 years of federal civilian service, most of which was spent as Chair of the Public Affairs Leadership Department at the Defense Information School.
Bound editions of The Globe are maintained at the base library which is currently undergoing renovations. Plans are in the works to provide a digitized and searchable database of past editions of The Globe which will be accessible through the installation’s website.
Nat Fahy, current director of Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune reflected on the newspaper’s importance and utility to previous generations. “Before the advent of cell phones, tablets and computers, The Globe was one of the few means by which this community got their information about Camp Lejeune and the warriors that trained here,” he said. “Because of the hard work and diligence of scores of journalists who tapped out stories of frontline courage on manual typewriters, or who labored in makeshift darkrooms to bring battlefield imagery to the world, the newspaper was able to deliver on its promise to be an unflinching eyewitness to our Corps’ proud history. With the advent of handheld technology, it was time to turn the page and explore new and entertaining ways to communicate to our audiences where they like to consume their information.”
News on MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River will continue to be shared digitally to the base, air station and surrounding communities through the base and air station Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/camp.lejeune and www.facebook.com/mcasnewriver; on Twitter: www.twitter.com/camp_lejeune and www.twitter.com/mcasnewriver; and on Instagram: www.instagram.com/camp.lejeune as well as through the installation websites: www.lejeune.marines.mil and www.newriver.marines.mil.