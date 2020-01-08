Elizabeth

Southwest's Elizabeth Coulter drives to the basket as Lejeune's Sari Sims defends. 

 Photo by Calvin Shomaker

The Southwest Onslow High School girls’ basketball team won their second game of the season on Jan. 3 over Lejeune High School, 58-13. Junior forward Shaylin Pollock scored a game-high 25 points while freshman guard Armani Reid scored 23 points for SWOHS (2-5).

Southwest Onslow, who is 2-1 in Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) play, faces East Carteret at Dixon on Friday before playing Trask at Richlands on Jan. 17.

Lejeune travels to Trask on Friday before hosting East Carteret on Jan. 17.

LHS   3   4   2  4   13

SWO 25 12 16 5   58

Scoring:

Lejeune – Katherine Coltey 5, Jameela Rod 3, Kayla Lazaro 2, Rylee Guthrie 2, Kayla Stevens 1

Southwest – Shaylin Pollock 25, Armani Reid 23, Elizabeth Coulter 4, Mollie Thomas 2, Yontiana Hardison 2, Hannah Webb 1, Mykenzie White 1