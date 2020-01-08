The Southwest Onslow High School girls’ basketball team won their second game of the season on Jan. 3 over Lejeune High School, 58-13. Junior forward Shaylin Pollock scored a game-high 25 points while freshman guard Armani Reid scored 23 points for SWOHS (2-5).
Southwest Onslow, who is 2-1 in Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) play, faces East Carteret at Dixon on Friday before playing Trask at Richlands on Jan. 17.
Lejeune travels to Trask on Friday before hosting East Carteret on Jan. 17.
LHS 3 4 2 4 13
SWO 25 12 16 5 58
Scoring:
Lejeune – Katherine Coltey 5, Jameela Rod 3, Kayla Lazaro 2, Rylee Guthrie 2, Kayla Stevens 1
Southwest – Shaylin Pollock 25, Armani Reid 23, Elizabeth Coulter 4, Mollie Thomas 2, Yontiana Hardison 2, Hannah Webb 1, Mykenzie White 1