Marines on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will get to put their physical readiness to the test in a competitive setting at the High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Installation Challenge, Sept. 3. The three-event competition will be held at the Camp Lejeune HITT Center, Bldg. 401 across from Goettge Field House, beginning at 8:00 a.m.
Camp Lejeune HITT Program Coordinator Raymond Anderson describes the Installation Challenge as a “checkbox” for Marines to gauge their physical fitness in a high intensity, specifically designed environment.
“Marines get intimidated by HITT, but that’s what we are here for and that’s why we are holding this competition - for friendly competition and so Marines can see where they’re at,” Anderson said. “We have Marines who don’t train at that elite level that are still signing up to just to see ‘Hey, can I do this?’”
The competition will consist of three events - Tactical Shuttle, Warrior Strength and Combat Endurance. The Tactical Shuttle will consist of pulling a weighted sled, fireman carrying sandbags as well as carrying kettlebells at different times. The Warrior Strength section is a four-station ladder where Marines do maximum reps for 60 seconds then take a 60-second break before moving on to the next station. The Combat Endurance event will be a 400-meter shuttle run incorporating different exercises plus memory recall to test cognitive capabilities while under stress.
Normally, the top finishers would advance to the main HITT Championship to compete against Marines from other installations; however, due to COVID-19 this year’s championship has been canceled.
The New River HITT Installation Challenge will be held on Sept. 11 at the New River HITT Center located at Bldg. AS-4024 on Marine Corps Air Station New River.
For registration information, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/hitt.