Shortly before the one year anniversary of Hurricane Florence, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune was hit with another storm, Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 5.
Although Dorian weakened to a Category 1 storm, it still caused damage with strong winds and heavy rain. Nat Fahy, director of Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune Communication Strategy and Operations, explained that 35% of the base experienced some power outages during the hurricane, and approximately 15 buildings were recorded as having minor damage.
“At this time, no housing, MCCS or operating force supporting structures sustained any significant damage related specifically to Hurricane Dorian,” said Fahy. “Preliminary reports from damage assessment teams indicate most of the effects of Dorian were limited to sporadic power outages caused by downed tree limbs, and blown-off tarps or roof shingle tabs that resulted in some internal leaking that caused ceiling tiles to fall, but these impacts were quickly mitigated.”
Onslow County and the surrounding areas are still recovering from the damage Hurricane Florence left with approximately 30-40 inches of rain, tropical storm force winds for a period of over 48 hours and record-breaking flooding.
“Many of the buildings on our installations are still undergoing repairs and are vulnerable to leaks,” said Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune.
Gen. Robert Neller, the previous Commandant of the Marine Corps, testified in December 2018 before Congress and discussed the need for $3.6 billion in appropriated funds to repair installations impacted by Hurricane Florence.
As recovery continues, the thirty-one new military construction replacement projects and demolition efforts will cost approximately $2 billion. Repairs to existing buildings will cost $1.3 billion. The remaining $300 million will fund the replacement of destroyed information technology systems and other repairs.