The schedules for all five of Lejeune High School's fall sports teams have been adjusted due to the impacts that are expected from Hurricane Dorian this week.
Tuesday’s girls’ tennis match versus Croatan and the boys’ soccer match at Northside High School are both still being played as planned. Tennis will begin at 3:30 p.m at the Paradise Point Tennis Courts on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Soccer will start at 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s cross country meet at Pender High School and Friday’s meet in Wilmington have both been cancelled. Neither meets will be rescheduled.
Thursday’s games, including boys’ soccer at North Duplin, girls’ tennis versus Richlands and volleyball against Croatan are all cancelled. The three matchups are expected to be rescheduled.
Friday’s football game at Lakewood High School has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.