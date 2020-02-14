(Right) Dave Wood, president of the Brightleaf Amateur Radio Club instructs U.S. Marines with 2nd Radio Battalion and 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, on amateur radios during a HAM Amateur Radio Licensing Course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 10, 2020. The objective of the course was to increase knowledge on amateur radios and radio operating procedures in order to develop and enhance the Marines’ capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Larisa Chavez)