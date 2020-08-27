The Annual Wastewater Performance Report (AWPR) is presently available to users and customers of the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (MCB CAMLEJ) Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant.
What is an AWPR? As a result of the North Carolina Clean Water Act of 1999, owners and operators of wastewater treatment and collection systems are subject to important reporting requirements. All wastewater treatment and collection systems, including the wastewater treatment plant at MCB CAMLEJ, are required to publish an AWPR that summarizes the treatment works’ and collection system’s performance over a 12 month period. The AWPR is a “report card” to provide facts about wastewater treatment for MCB CAMLEJ and Marine Corps Air Station New River. A description of the wastewater treatment process performance and deficiencies are also provided in the AWPR.
The AWPR is available to users and customers of the Treatment Plant. For copies of this report or for additional information contact the Camp Lejeune Utilities Deputy Director for Water and Wastewater, (910) 451-7190 ext. 223. The AWPR is also posted on the Environmental Management Division (EMD) web page, under Wastewater Performance Reports at: http://www.lejeune.marines.mil/OfficesStaff/EnvironmentalMgmt/AnnualReports.aspx.