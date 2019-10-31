The Lejeune High School cross country team is set to compete for their fifth straight 1A East Regional title this Saturday, Nov. 2 at Northside High School in Pinetown.
The Lejeune boys and girls both finished second at the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) meet at Croatan on Oct. 22. Taylor Pound, Elizabeth Schwend and Lucy Pound led the way for the girls with sub 24:00 times on the 5k course. All three runners made all-conference, a distinction earned by finishing in the top 14 at the conference meet.
Tyler Shelton finished sixth overall for the boys at the conference meet with a time of 18:06. Nicholas Presley, Niklas Cooper, Preston Berthold and Noah Tungett all finished in the top 20. Shelton, Presley, Cooper and Berthold were all-conference. Only Croatan, the conference champion, had more make all-conference.
Heading into the regional, Shelton and the other Lejeune runners aren’t downplaying the winning tradition that the program has established over the years.
“It’s big pressure to feel like you’re carrying on a legacy that people coming in their freshman year might have to carry on to their senior year, like people did when they were starting out five years ago,” Shelton said.
Though running is an individual sport, Lejeune is focused on getting the job done together and running for one another. For Shelton and his teammates, that has been a major focus leading up to the regional.
“You are doing it for the team, not yourself,” Shelton said of Lejeune’s mentality. “It doesn’t matter if you’re not feeling it that day; you’ve got to put forth your best so that we can keep this going.”
According to Bronwyn Schwend, the team’s head coach, this year’s group is a special one. Both the boys and the girls are ranked in the top five 1A schools in the state.
The team’s key to success?
“The kids,” Schwend said.
“It always goes back to the culture these kids cultivate,” Schwend said. “They love to have fun and they love to play, but when it’s time to work, you won’t find a group who works harder. In the classroom and in running, these truly are the best of the best.”
The boys’ regional race begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The girls’ race is scheduled for noon. The meet’s results will be posted at www.nc.milesplit.com/results.
Coastal 8 Conference Meet Times
Girls
Taylor Pound – 23:19 (9th)
Elizabeth Schwend – 23:34 (11th)
Lucy Pound – 23:55 (13th)
Madilyne Blanton – 24:32 (20th)
Abigail Paquin – 24:34 (21st)
Emalee Reynolds – 25:14 (25th)
Hailey Lamb – 25:26 (27th)
(Out of 51 female runners)
Boys
Tyler Shelton – 18:06 (6th)
Nicholas Presley – 18:23 (8th)
Niklas Cooper – 19:01 (13th)
Preston Berthold – 19:03 (14th)
Noah Tungett – 19:33 (20th)
Dylan Presson – 19:36 (21st)
Tyler Gilman – 19:39 (23rd)
Kamrin Wisherd – 20:18 (27th)
Ryan Miller – 20:23 (29th)
(Out of 60 male runners)