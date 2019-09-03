The Lejeune High School football team lost their first away game of the season, 21-10, at Spring Creek High School on Aug. 30. Following a 62-0 season-opening win against Jones Senior High School at home on Aug. 23, the Devil Pups now sit at a 1-1 record.
The Devil Pups got a first half field goal from Sam Perdue, but were only able to get in the end zone once when Darnell Collins completed a touchdown pass to Zach Furness late in the fourth quarter.
Furness finished the game with five receptions for 138 yards as Collins completed nine of 17 pass attempts for a total of 240 yards.
Collins now has five touchdown passes on the year. Furness has caught two touchdowns through two games this fall.
Lejeune is scheduled to travel to Lakewood High School in Roseboro on Sept. 6. The Devil Pups will take on North Duplin on Sept. 13 and Croatan on Sept. 27 at home.
Spring Creek improved to 1-1 on the season with the win.