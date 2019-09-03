Zach Furness (#3), a Lejeune High School receiver, catches a pass from quarterback Darnell Collins (#7) during the first half of the Lejeune's 62-0 win over Jones Senior High School at home, Aug. 23. Furness caught a touchdown pass from Collins to score the Devil Pups' only touchdown in a 21-10 loss to Spring Creek High School in Seven Springs, Aug. 30.