The Lejeune High School girls’ soccer team was off to a dominant start to the season prior to the closure of schools across the state this past week.
The Devil Pups topped East Columbus 3-0 at home in their season opener on March 4 before downing Southside 6-1 and North Duplin 9-0 in back-to-back non-conference road games.
Senior Georgia Lee scorched opposing goalkeepers, netting 12 goals through the first three matches including a double hat trick at North Duplin, March 11.
Freshman Madilyne Blanton found the back of the net in each of her first three matches with the Devil Pups, tallying four goals and four assists to lead the offensive charge alongside Lee.
Senior goalkeeper Kayla Lazaro also impressed early on, giving up just one goal as LHS outscored opponents by a wide margin of 18-1.
The NCHSAA’s March 12 decision to suspend athletic activities statewide through April 6 came a day after the NBA suspended its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. Since then, nearly all major sporting associations and leagues in the United States and many worldwide have suspended activities that could put large numbers of people at risk.
The Devil Pups will miss at least nine matches due to the outbreak as the fate of their season is still very much uncertain. Following a state playoff appearance a year ago, Lejeune hopes to make a deep playoff run should the sports season resume in a timely manner.
According to an executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on March 14, public schools statewide will be closed through at least March 30. Camp Lejeune Community Schools have been closed until further notice.