No storm damage reported at school’s athletic facilities
Athletes, coaches and faculty at Lejeune High School are breathing a sigh of relief following Hurricane Dorian, which passed through the coast of North Carolina last Thursday night into Friday morning.
The Category 1 hurricane prompted adjustments to all five of Lejeune’s fall sports teams’ schedules, cancelling two cross country meets for good and moving Friday’s football game to Monday. Dorian also postponed matchups for the boys’ soccer, girls’ tennis and volleyball teams to a later date.
According to Debbie Bryant, the school’s athletic director, no athletic facilities were damaged during the storm.
Jonanthan Delle, Lejeune’s head football coach, said that the community was “very lucky” that Dorian did not bring the damage that Hurricane Florence did last year. Though Delle said the storm was “a hindrance” to the team’s practice routine, Dorian did give the team a chance to rest and recover ahead of Monday night’s game at Lakewood High School in Roseboro. Some of the players even took time to go to the gym and to watch film. Delle said all of the players “fared well” during the storm.
Following Hurricane Dorian, the LHS cross country team held a captain’s practice on Saturday, organized by captains Taylor Pound and Noah Tungett as well as senior Abigail Paquin. The practice consisted of a run of either 10 miles or 5 miles, depending on the runners’ training regimen.
Bronwyn Schwend, Lejeune’s cross country head coach, was similarly as thankful as Delle that Dorian was not as destructive as Florence.
Upcoming LHS sports schedule:
9/12 Girls' volleyball vs. Southwest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls' tennis at East Carteret, 3:30 p.m.
Boys' soccer at South Lenoir, 6 p.m.
9/13 Football vs. North Duplin, 7 p.m.
9/16 Boys’ soccer vs. Croatan, 6 p.m.
9/17 Girls’ tennis at Dixon, 3:30 p.m.
Cross country at Trask, 5 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
9/18 Boys’ soccer at Dixon, 6 p.m.
9/19 Boys’ soccer vs. Southside, 6 p.m.
Girl’s tennis at Croatan, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball at Trask, 4:40 p.m.