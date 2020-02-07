Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission’s 2020 Hall of Fame Class:
- Melba Roelofs (Lejeune, Dixon)
- Kendric Burney (Southwest Onslow)
- Stephanie Rose (White Oak)
For more than 30 years, Melba Roelofs was a vital part of athletics at Lejeune High School. The retired physical education teacher also filled roles as coach, athletic trainer and athletic director during various points in her tenure.
Now, Roelofs will have her legacy honored by the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission Hall of Fame in a ceremony on May 7 at Sturgeon City in Jacksonville along with two other Onslow County sports heroes.
Joining Roelofs in this year’s class is former Southwest Onslow Stallion Kendric Burney and former White Oak Viking Stephanie Rose.
Burney was a four-year starter in baseball, basketball and football at Southwest Onslow. In 2006, he was named the North Carolina Male Athlete of the Year, the only time an Onslow County athlete has won the honor. Burney went on to play football at the University of North Carolina before joining multiple NFL practice teams and a Canadian Football League team.
Rose led White Oak to four-straight 3A girls’ soccer state titles from 2006-2009 while being named the Most Valuable Player twice. She went on to play soccer at UNC Wilmington where she became a 1st team all-conference selection prior to playing professionally in both Finland and the United States.
Roelofs helped start four different girls’ sports programs at LHS in the ‘70s while winning state titles as coach of the girls’ track and field team in 1989 and 1998. She is a three-time recipient of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Distinguished Service Award and was named LHS Coach of the Year nine times.
After leaving Lejeune, Roelofs became the athletic trainer at Dixon High School for seven years until 2012.
To learn more or for tickets to the induction ceremony, call (910) 347-3141 or visit www.playjosc.com.