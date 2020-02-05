Lejeune High School’s senior swim team captains Dean Fecteau and Caroline Morgan qualified for the 1A state swimming championships with a pair of top-six finishes at the 1A/2A East Regional in Cary, Feb. 1.
Fecteau finished fifth in the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.91 as Morgan got sixth in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.04. Both times were personal bests for the two state qualifiers.
Feateau and Morgan will compete at the state championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Thursday.