Lejeune High School’s Georgia Lee won her second straight Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) tennis title in 1A singles, Oct. 9. The senior standout did not drop a single game in back-to-back 6-0, 6-0 wins in the conference tournament at the Jacksonville Commons Tennis Courts.
Lee beat Harbour Early of East Carteret before facing teammate Ashley Tagle in the final. Lee was also named the conference’s co-player of the year, an honor shared with Maddie Tsirlis of Croatan.
In doubles, the Lejeune duo of Caroline Morgan and Makayla Hollins played a hard fought championship match, but lost 10-6 in a tiebreak to Ashley Harris and Allie Kittrell of East Carteret.
Lee, who is now 13-1 on the year, will be the only Lejeune player to compete in the regional section of the state playoffs. She will head to the 1A East Regional in Greenville, Oct. 18.
“(My mindset going into the regional is) to just do my best and hopefully win all of these matches so I can go to state,” said Lee, who qualified for state a year ago. “(I am going to) just stay positive and do my best.”
Despite not getting the conference’s automatic bid into the 1A state playoffs as a team, the Devil Pups finished their regular season strong by winning four of their last five matches to end conference play with a 5-5 record. At the beginning of the season, three of Lejeune’s players had never played competitive tennis before, but the team came together and steadily improved.
Lejeune’s Grace Gillen, a first-year player who played doubles in the conference tournament with Sara Kristensen, was pleased with how well the team bonded.
“Everybody is really nice and positive,” Gillen said. “Everybody is always encouraging and helping you improve.”
For Tagle, a senior and first-year player, it is the time spent with her teammates that will be missed.
“I am going to miss playing with (my teammates) and being on the team with them,” Tagle said.
The Devil Pups concluded the regular season with an overall team record of 5-7.
Coastal 8 Conference tennis tournament, 1A outcomes (Oct. 9, 2019):
First Round:
Singles
Georgia Lee (LHS) def. Harbour Early (ECHS) 6-0, 6-0
Ashley Tagle (LHS) def. Emma Beirwaltes (ECHS) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Caroline Morgan/Makayla Hollins (LHS) def. Skylar Brummett/Zoey Morris (ECHS) 6-3, 6-1
Ashley Harris/Allie Kittrell (ECHS) def. Grace Gillen/Sara Kristensen (LHS) 6-0, 6-0
Finals:
Singles
Lee def. Tagle 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Harris/Kittrell def. Morgan/Hollins 7-5, 3-6, 10-6