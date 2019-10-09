The Lejeune High School girls’ tennis team closed out their regular season with a 6-3 win over Dixon on senior night at the Paradise Point Tennis Courts on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Oct. 3.
All three Lejeune seniors, Georgia Lee, Caroline Morgan and Ashley Tagle, went undefeated in the win for the Devil Pups, who finished the regular season 5-7 overall and 5-5 in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A).
In singles against the Bulldogs, Lee defeated Olivia Anderlonis for her 11th win of the year. Morgan took care of business on court two against Kate Scribner 6-1,6-1 for her eighth win. Tagle won two close sets against Olivia Terry at the four spot as Sara Kristensen also picked up a singles victory against Dixon’s Aira Massey.
In doubles, Morgan teamed up with junior Makayla Hollins for a win on court one as the Lee and Tagle tandem cruised to a win over Scribner and Terry on court two, their ninth of the season.
Dixon, who concluded regular season play at 7-5 with a 5-5 conference record, got singles wins from Sarah Scribner and Morgan Wool. Wool teamed up with Caylee Pribyl for a doubles win as well.
Singles
#1 Georgia Lee (LHS) def. Olivia Anderlonis 6-0, 6-0
#2 Caroline Morgan (LHS) def. Kate Scribner 6-1, 6-1
#3 Sarah Scribner def. Makayla Hollins (LHS) 6-1, 6-3
#4 Ashley Tagle (LHS) def. Olivia Terry 6-4, 6-4
#5 Morgan Wool def. Grace Gillen (LHS) 6-3, 6-2
#6 Sara Kristensen (LHS) def. Aira Massey 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
#1 Morgan/Hollins (LHS) def. Anderonis/S. Scribner 8-4
#2 Lee/Tagle (LHS) def. K. Scribner/Terry 8-1
#3 Caylee Pribyl/Wool def. Gillen/Kristensen (LHS) 9-7