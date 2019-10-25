The Lejeune High School volleyball team took the Pender Patriots to four sets on senior night, Oct. 22, but were unable to extend the match to a fifth, falling by a score of 3-1 in the team’s season finale.
After dropping the first two sets the Devil Pups’ won the third 25-16 before pushing Pender in the fourth set. The team ultimately came up just short with a final score of 25-21.
Lejeune’s Jameela Rod led the team in assists with 19 as Maddie Tibbett led the Devil Pups in kills with eight, followed by Jael Walzer with five, Tori Scarborough with four and Pricilla Esparza with three. Amayah White recorded a pair of kills to go along with two aces and a couple blocks.
Lejeune honored five seniors prior to the match: White, Scarborough, Walzer, Kayla Lazaro and Bella Stone all played their final volleyball match in scarlet and gold.
After the match, Karen Walzer, Lejeune’s head coach, said she hopes her players will be able to take what they learned in the program with them moving forward.
“When I tell them my philosophies, it’s not just about volleyball,” Walzer said. “I hope they can take this to the real world. A lot of the stuff (I teach) I want them to use outside of the gym.”
Namely, Walzer mentioned wanting her players to take away virtues such as good teamwork, sportsmanship and integrity.
Lejeune finished the season with two wins over Southwest Onslow and Wilmington’s Cape Fear Academy.
Pender 3, Lejeune 1
Set One: Pender, 25-9
Set Two: Pender, 25-14
Set Three: Lejeune, 25-16
Set Four: Pender, 25-21