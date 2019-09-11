The Lejeune High School football team has dropped two games in a row following a 62-0 season-opening victory over Jones Senior at home on Aug. 23.
The Devil Pups traveled to Roseboro on Sept. 9 where the Leopards of Lakewood High School had a big night offensively, putting up 31 points on Lejeune in the first half and another 20 points in the second half to cruise to a 51-0 shutout win over Lejeune.
LHS, who was without quarterback Darnell Collins due to a hip injury, fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss as the Leopards of the Carolina Conference (1A) improved to 2-1. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6, but was moved to Monday due to Hurricane Dorian.
The Devil Pups will look to bounce back versus another 1A non-conference opponent this Friday, Sept. 13 when the Rebels of North Duplin High School visit Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in a matchup of one-win teams.
The Rebels (1-1) have not played since Aug. 30 when they lost 21-7 against Northside – Pinetown. Their Sept. 6 game at Jones Senior was moved to Sept. 24.
Lejeune’s defensive focus Friday night will be on stopping North Duplin’s balanced rushing attack as the Rebels operate a run-heavy offense. Three different North Duplin players carried the ball more than 20 times over the course of their first two games.
Sophomore running back Luis Olivos has led the way for the Rebels so far this season, tallying 168 yards and two touchdowns with an average gain of 5.6 yards per carry. Junior Saul Mendoza will share the load with Olivos as the Devil Pups can expect to see the run early and often. North Duplin quarterback Gage Outlaw has attempted nine passes this season, completing three attempts for 44 yards.
Should the Devil Pups be able to make some big plays on offense, and if their defense is able to stop the Rebels’ running backs, they will have a good shot to get back to .500 in just their second game this season played in front of the Lejeune faithful on MCB Camp Lejeune.
Lejeune gets its Coastal 8 1A/2A Conference schedule started versus Croatan High School at home on Sept. 27 following the team’s bye week.
Dillon Tuner, Lakiegh Harris and Jacob Livesay all saw snaps at quarterback for the Devil Pups versus Lakewood with Collins out.
Here is a more in-depth look at Friday's matchup:
Team
2019 record
2018 record
Last meeting (9/7/2018)
Key players
Points per game (offense)
Points allowed per game (defense)
Last game
Lejeune (Coastal 8 1A/2A Conference)
1-2
0-11
Loss, 22-56
#7 QB Darnell Collins
#3 WR Zach Furness
#8 WR/S Devin Morley
24
24
Lost 51-0 @ Lakewood on 9/9
North Duplin (Carolina 1A Conference)
1-1
5-6
Win, 56-22
#9 RB/DB Luis Olivos
#44 RB/LB Saul Mendoza
#24 RB/LB Yobany Zambrano
14.5
10.5
Lost 21-7 vs. Northside – Pinetown on 8/30