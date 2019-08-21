The Lejeune High School cross country team began its 2019 season at Pamlico High School in a head-to-head matchup with the host school, Aug. 19.
Lejeune’s Taylor Pound took first place in the three-mile run to help the girls’ team win their meet by 11 points. Elizabeth Schwend finished second overall for the Devil Pups as freshman Lucy Pound got fifth and junior Emalee Reynolds was sixth. Madilyne Blanton and Hailey Lamb also earned points for the girls with their finishes.
LHS sophomore Tyler Shelton finished first overall in the boys’ race as Nicholas Presley took third, but it was Pamlico who won the meet by a margin of 13 points.
Kamrin Wisherd was the next Devil Pup to finish followed by Niklas Cooper, Noah Tungett, Preston Berthold and Dylan Presson with points-earning performances.
Lejeune will travel to Croatan High for the first Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) meet on Aug. 27 before competing at Pender High on Sept. 4.