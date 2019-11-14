After winning the 1A East Regional title for the fifth year in a row, the Lejeune High School boys’ cross country team finished 7th at the state meet to cap off another successful season.
LHS junior Nicholas Presley led the Devil Pups with a 39th place finish as sophomore Tyler Shelton came in 40th out of 147 runners. Both had times close to 18 minutes on the 5k course.
Runners-up at the regional meet, the LHS girls placed 11th in the state. Senior Taylor Pound finished 53rd overall with a time of 22:22. Junior Elizabeth Schwend came in 63rd out of 135.
The LHS boys’ team will graduate two runners who competed at the state meet this year – Noah Tungett (88th) and Dylan Presson (95th). Abigail Paquin (103rd) and Pound are the two senior girls who competed at the state meet for LHS.