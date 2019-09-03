The Lejeune High School cross country team ran its first Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) meet of the season at Croatan High School, Aug 27.
The boys’ team finished just shy of first with 34 points, six behind Croatan. Lejeune’s Tyler Shelton finished second overall with a time of 18:29. Nicholas Presley took fifth as Noah Tungett followed in sixth. The Devil Pups also got top 15 finishes from Barrett Odom, Niklas Cooper and Preston Berthold.
The Lejeune girls’ team took second place behind Croatan who had the first, second and fifth individual finishers. Senior Taylor Pound finished seventh overall with a time of 24:39 followed closely by Elizabeth Schwend. Junior Emalee Reynolds and freshman Lucy Pound also finished among the top 15 runners.
Lejeune’s lone home meet is scheduled for Oct. 8.