The Lejeune High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (MC JROTC) Orienteering Team won the Viking Trek Orienteering Meet at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Sept. 21. The event was hosted by Hoggard High School.
Lejeune’s Karl Benson took first in the obstacle course event with a time of 1:14. Kyle Baldwin finished second with a time of 1:17 as Jacob Livesay and Tyler Linneman shared third place honors with times of 1:19.
The Lejeune varsity team of Benson and Baldwin finished first overall in the orienteering event, completing their challenge four minutes ahead of the next finishers.
Orienteering is a competitive sport where participants use a map and a compass to navigate through wooded trails and urban environments to specific locations on the map. In the Viking Trek, the team that traveled to the designated points on the map, and recorded them correctly on the map in the shortest duration, was declared the winner.
The three LHS junior varsity teams placed first in their division. Team members joining Livesay and Linneman were Kris Burris, Raymond Feliciano, Lewes Carino and Steven Geronimo.