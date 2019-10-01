Members of the Lejeune High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (MC JROTC) Orienteering Team pose for a photo with their trophies and medals after winning the Viking Trek Orienteering Meet that was hosted by Hoggard High School at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Sept. 21. Cadets pictured from left to right are the following: Tyler Linneman, Jacob Livesay, Kyle Baldwin, Karl Benson, Raymond Feliciano, Kris Burris, Lewes Carino and Steven Geronimo.