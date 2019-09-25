Lejeune football team gets two key players back from injury this Friday versus Croatan
Football
The Lejeune High School football team will try for its second win of the season this Friday when the Croatan High School Cougars visit Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for Lejeune’s Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) opener.
The last time Lejeune (1-3) played, the Devil Pups fell 43-0 at home against North Duplin High School, Sept. 13.
On a positive note, Jonathan Delle, Lejeune’s first-year head coach, expects quarterback Darnell Collins to return after being sidelined for two games due to a hip injury. Lejeune’s versatile offensive threat Zach Furness, who sat out the North Duplin game, should also be good to go on Friday following a shoulder issue.
Girls’ Tennis
With a 7-2 win at Richlands on Sept. 24, the LHS girls’ tennis team is now 2-6 on the season. The team’s other win came at home against county rival Southwest Onslow by a score of 8-0 on Sept. 10.
Georgia Lee, a legitimate 1A state title contender, has led the way for the Devil Pups at the #1 spot, winning seven matches and losing just one against her first eight opponents. Lee has also had success in doubles, teaming up with Ashley Tagle for a 6-1 record so far. Caroline Morgan is second on the team in singles wins with four.
Lejeune hosts Southwest Onslow on Sept. 26 before East Carteret visits on Oct. 1. The team’s regular season finale is at home versus Dixon on Oct. 3.
Cross Country
The LHS girls’ cross country team took third in a conference meet at Trask High School on Sept. 17. Elizabeth Schwend’s time of 25:07 on the three-mile course was good enough for tenth place. Abigail Paquin and Taylor Pound both had top-20 finishes for the Devil Pups who got top-30 finishes from Kilala Stone, Lucy Pound and Emalee Reynolds.
The LHS boys came in seventh overall at the conference meet on Sept. 17. Dean Fecteau was the first Devil Pup to finish with a time of 22:15. Noah Tungett, Luc Fecteau, Micah Paquin, Tyler Shelton, Barrett Odom, Preston Berthold and Augustine Lopez all finished shortly after.
Lejeune runs at Dixon on Oct. 1 before their only home meet of the season on Oct. 8.
Boys’ Soccer
The LHS boys’ soccer team lost at home to Southwest Onslow by a score of 2-1 on Sept. 23. Peter Sullivan scored the Devil Pups’ lone goal, his seventh of the year. With the loss, the Devil Pups dropped to 2-6 on the season. They will look to pick up a much needed conference victory when they visit Trask on Sept. 30 prior to hosting East Carteret on Oct. 2.
Girls’ Volleyball
The LHS girls’ volleyball team is 1-8 this fall following a 3-0 loss at home against East Carteret on Sept. 24. They will look to turn things around in back-to-back road games at Pender on Sept. 26 and at Croatan on Oct. 1 before Dixon comes to town on Oct. 3.