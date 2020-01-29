The Lejeune High School swim team capped off its inaugural season with a second place finish at the conference championships in Morehead City, Jan. 25.
The girls’ team, which finished second with 61 points, was led by Caroline Morgan, who won both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard freestyle. Hannah Velarde won the 500-yard freestyle while getting bronze in the 100-yard butterfly. Lucy Pound earned silver in the 500-yard freestyle and bronze in the 200-yard freestyle as Gabriella Cicero teamed up with Morgan, Velarde and Pound to win silver in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Dean Fecteau won silver in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke for the boys’ team, who finished third with 49 points. Luc Fecteau got bronze in the 100-yard backstroke as Micah Velarde got bronze in the 200-yard individual medley. Velarde and the Fecteau brothers teamed up with Devin Fay for second in the 400-yard freestyle relay and third in the 200-yard medley relay.
In total, eight LHS swimmers will compete at the 1A East Regional, which will be held at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, Feb. 1. The top eight finishers from each event will go on to the state championships, Feb. 6.
Katalima Lezama and Brady Keith were among LHS swimmers who set new personal records at the conference meet.
Team Results:
Overall – Croatan (251), Lejeune (110), East Carteret (85), Richlands (70)
Girls – Croatan (121), Lejeune (61), Richlands (51), East Carteret (35)
Boys – Croatan (130), East Carteret (50), Lejeune (49), Richlands (35)