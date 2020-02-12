Lejeune High School senior Dean Fecteau finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.17 at last Thursday’s 1A/2A NCHSAA State Swimming Championships in Cary. Fecteau earned five team points to put LHS ahead of eight other 1A/2A schools that had men earn points at the state meet.
Caroline Morgan hit a personal best in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.69, but finished 22nd in the event. Morgan and Fecteau were the two LHS swimmers competing at the state meet, having qualified for states with a pair of top six finishes at the regional.