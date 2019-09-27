The Lejeune High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MC JROTC) is hosting its first annual Scholarship Foundation Run at LHS, Oct. 12. The run will begin at 8 a.m.
Volunteers and others have donated time as well as prizes to make the event possible. The event benefits seniors looking to further their education.
According to Master Gunnery Sgt. James Gardiner, LHS Marine instructor, in order to be eligible for the scholarship, cadets must be graduating seniors who have been accepted to either a two-year or four-year college or university. After that, the most important selection criteria is financial need.
“We want this to provide a bridge for cadets who have shown academic excellence, but may not have the monetary means to attend college,” Gardiner said.
Cadet’s intentions after high school and awards will also be taken into consideration during the recommendation process, which will be handled by the foundation’s chair and officer committee. The amount awarded will depend on the amount collected throughout the year. Each year, the amount awarded and how many cadets are honored may change.
Athletes of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in the run. Participants may choose to run one, two or three miles on an all-terrain trail and gravel course. The cost is $10 to $25 depending on the distance chosen.
Atlantic Coast Timing, who is also volunteering their time and equipment to the cause, will be on hand to keep track of each runner’s time. Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers in each distance group.
The run is one of several fundraising events that will benefit the program’s scholarship foundation. Other fundraisers include cookie dough and hot sauce sales as well as an Adopt-a-Cadet program that runs through early December.
To register for the Oct. 12 run, visit www.athlinks.com/event/322478. To learn more about the run, call (618) 401-0977.