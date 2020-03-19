Like all high school athletic programs across the state, the Lejeune High School track & field team has stopped its season at the order of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The Devil Pups were able to compete in two meets prior to the halt on activities. On March 10, both the boys and the girls’ team placed second out of six schools in their opening meet at Trask. The only team to top Lejeune was Topsail High School, a Class 3A school.
The boys’ team, which got a first-place finish from the 4x800-meter relay team of Karl Benson, Niklas Cooper, Nicholas Presley and Tyler Shelton, were just 14 points shy of first overall.
On March 12, Lejeune hosted Croatan. The boys’ team won 96 to 50 and the girls lost 81 to 65.
Kamrin Wisherd took first in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter runs to lead the boys’ team. Kyle Baldwin won the pole vault and 110-meter hurdles, Benson placed first in the mile and half-mile runs and Tyler Gilman won the long jump.
The LHS girls’ team was led by a trio of freshmen in Dyani Evans, Madilyne Blanton and Kilala Stone.
Evans won the long jump, triple jump and 200-meter dash as Blanton took first in the high jump and Stone finished first in the 100-meter dash.
The Lady Pups got second-place finishes from Anna Perdue in the discus, Skyler Kuncik in the mile run and Elizabeth Schwend in the two-mile run.
It is uncertain when exactly the season will resume, but if the current NCHSAA timeline holds up, Lejeune is expected to be back in action at Croatan on April 8.
Top 3 team scores (March 10):
Boys - Topsail 160, Lejeune 147,
N. Brunswick 109
Girls - Topsail 234, Lejeune 123, Trask 75
Team scores (March 12):
Boys - Lejeune 96, Croatan 50
Girls - Croatan 81, Lejeune 65