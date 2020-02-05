The Lejeune High School boys’ winter track team won their meet at Heide Trask High School against six other schools, Jan. 29. Karl Benson won the 1000-meter run and Kyle Baldwin won the pole vault to lead the Devil Pups.
LHS got second place finishes from Baldwin in the triple jump, Dylan Presson in the pole vault, Nicholas Presley in the two mile-run and Tyler Shelton in the mile run. The LHS boys also took first in both the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relays.
The Lejeune girls’ took second out of seven schools. Emalee Reynolds won the pole vault as the Devil Pups got second place finishes from Kilala Stone in the 55-meter sprint, Elizabeth Schwend in the 1000-meter run and Anna Perdue in the shot put. The girls’ 4x800-meter relay team finished first as the 4x400-meter relay team finished second.
North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Heide Trask, Dixon, Richlands and Pender were the other high schools competing.