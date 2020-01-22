The Lejeune High School wrestling team hosts Southwest Onslow and North Lenoir at 6 p.m. on Friday in what will be the team’s final home match of the year.
This season has collectively been a work in progress for the Devil Pups, who have several first-time wrestlers among a handful of athletes on the roster.
Despite the inexperience, every Lejeune wrestler has beaten an opponent in a match this season.
LHS assistant coach Brett Becklund said that seeing the wrestlers grasp certain concepts from practice has been a good sign.
“Seeing everyone win a match has been a highlight,” Becklund said. “The biggest highlight for me has been to see them use what we are practicing and execute it.”
Sophomore standout Alex Suszko has led LHS so far this season by winning 17 of 18 matches at 152 pounds. Junior Jacob Livesay has tallied 14 wins and earned bronze at the Onslow County Classic earlier this month at 138 pounds.
Ethan Skillings, the team’s lone senior, has 13 wins and was one of three Devil Pups to get fourth at the County Cup. Kyle Spivey, a first-year wrestler, also has double digit wins with 11.
Following Friday’s home match, LHS travels to Heide Trask on Jan. 28. The Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) tournament will be held at Richlands High School on Feb. 1 beginning at 9 a.m.
Remaining matches:
1/24 at Lejeune, 6 p.m.
1/28 at Heide Trask, 6 p.m.
2/1 at Richlands
(conference tournament), 9 a.m.
Wins leaders:
17, Alex Suszko
14, Jacob Livesay
13, Ethan Skillings
11, Kyle Spivey