Service members and families who live in barracks or base housing have the opportunity to provide the Marine Corps with feedback on improving living conditions on MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River. Make your voice heard in the first annual Marine Corps Resident Satisfaction Survey.
Survey links will be distributed to you via email or letter to your residence starting Nov 8, 2019. Take a few minutes to complete the short survey on your experience living on a Marine Corps installation. Every response matters and will help the Marine Corps in evaluating housing processes in both the barracks and family housing.
The Marine Corps is committed to providing all service members and their families with safe, quality and affordable homes and barracks. We are asking for your support in evaluating the housing conditions, property management and customer service that are provided to you by our barracks managers, military housing offices, public private venture housing offices and Marine Corps Base public works.
The Resident Satisfaction Survey is administered by a third-party contractor, Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. All responses will be kept strictly confidential! If you have any questions, please call Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. at 1-800-350-4888 or email Survey@RDNiehaus.com, or speak with your local military housing office or barracks representative.
Military Housing Office
Lucienne Stubbs
910-450-1628, ext. 204
Bachelor Housing Office
Kattus Powell @ 910-451-9006
Bill Gallagher @ 910-451-3093
6:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.