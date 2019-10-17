From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. William L. Koeppe, career planner, Staff Sgt. Nils A. Aylor II, motor vehicle operator, U.S. Navy Hospitalman third class Josh A. Johnson, 8th Marine Regiment, lay wreaths during the 35th Beirut Memorial Observance Ceremony at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, N.C., Oct. 23, 2018. A memorial observance is held on Oct. 23 of each year to remember those lives lost during the terrorist attacks at U.S. Marine Barracks, Beirut, Lebanon and Grenada.