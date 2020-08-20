The first Level III Trauma Center in the Navy is setting sail to become the branch’s first Level II center as well.
As the Defense Health Agency (DHA) moves to standardize processes across military medicine, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director, DHA, took time to explain why Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is at the forefront of the agency’s plans. As NMCCL prepares to take on the role of a Level II Trauma Center, Place made it clear that the enhancement will come as an asset to active duty personnel.
“The responsibility of our department is to ensure all medical centers support the readiness of the force as a whole - Marines, Sailors, Soldiers and Airmen,” Place said. “In doing so, we have to provide a platform for medical staff to improve competency in an operational environment. We also saw staffing allocations across the force and, in doing so, we saw that an area that can support more critical care assets was the Camp Lejeune area.”
In January of 2019, NMCCL became the first Level III Trauma Center on a Marine Corps installation. Achieving Level II requires certain assets, as well as a focus on core competencies. The benefits of the upgrade will enhance readiness on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and improve interoperability with other nearby installations regardless of service.
“We look to standardize on the business end of things, by which I mean things like administrative support,” Place said. “How we schedule appointments, keep our records and the like. Keeping systems the same as our service members move from installation to installation. This will improve the competency of members of other services who need training. Looking at NMCCL, Cherry Point, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro or Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, all of these centers have different capabilities. We can use all of these platforms as a modality to get the right patient, at the right time, treatment and in doing so get our uniformed personnel where they need to be for their competencies.”
On the path to becoming a Level II Trauma Center, NMCCL has demonstrated the ability to care for all injured patients and provide 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons, as well as coverage by a number of specialist doctors. Moving forward, NMCCL may have to meet tertiary care needs such as cardiac surgery, hemodialysis and microvascular surgery while providing
trauma prevention and continuing education programs for staff. Assets will also be provided to NMCCL by the DHA as the center observes and implements new practices.
“Going from a Level III to Level II center is a considerable change,” Place said. “We as an agency are in support of it. The process is likely to take a couple of years, since you are taking a nice new Level III Trauma Center and preparing it for Level II.”
Existing entities, such as the Armed Services Blood Program, are already under the umbrella of the DHA. However, Place ensured that there was always room to improve.
“One instance has been our developments in using COVID Convalascent Plasma (CCP),” Place said. “For those of us who have been infected by COVID-19, our plasma contains antibodies that can help in fighting the disease. Learning new operating procedures, we can ship (CCP) forward to help in areas with no modality of treatment. We also see it helping in therapy use on installations and have the research capability to develop better therapeutics.”
For more information on the DHA, including how it impacts retirees, visit https://www.health.mil/About-MHS/OASDHA/Defense-Health-Agency.