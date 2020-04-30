The Marine Corps recently cancelled the semiannual physical fitness test for 2020 in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
The change was announced in Marine Administrative Message 260/20, released April 23.
Marine units around the world have continued mission essential training in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. But safety is also a big part in the Marine Corps, and units have had to make significant changes to remain operational while mitigating the spread of disease. Because of social distancing restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some requirements for the PFT will not be able to be executed.
“Marines, the PFT requirement for this semi-annual period is cancelled in accordance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines,” said U.S. Marine Gen. David H. Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps. “Our fitness to fight remains a priority and I expect each of us to continue to maintain our fighting condition.”
Marines who have not conducted a PFT prior to the message being released will not be required to complete one for calendar year 2020.
The message suspended circumference measurements for Marines currently on the Body Composition Program. Make-up combat fitness tests for Marines who were on light or limited duty at the end of 2019 will also be suspended.
Training representatives will enter a “Code 9” within the Marine Corps Training Information Management System for Marines who haven’t taken a PFT for the calendar year. The notation will make reference to the MARADMIN.
