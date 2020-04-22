Since the Marine Raiders Mud, Sweat and Tears five-mile mud run was canceled due to COVID-19, the MCCS Lejeune-New River Grand Prix Series has made the Marine Corps Half Marathon scheduled for Sept. 12 the final race in the 2020 Trifecta, a trio of series races.
Runners who competed in the first two Trifecta events, the X-treme Endurance Challenge and the St. Paddy’s Engineer Challenge, can receive their Trifecta medal once completing the Marine Corps Half Marathon or its five-mile option.
Though some might be weary of COVID-19 lingering through the summer, MCCS Lejeune-New River Fitness Branch Head Mary Troja is remaining optimistic that people will be able to run the Marine Corps Half Marathon, an event many people use as a warm up for October’s Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, DC.
“It’s very scenic,” Troja said of the half marathon on Camp Lejeune. “It’s a flat and fast course. It’s a great training run if runners are training to run the Marine Corps Marathon in Quantico at the end of October.”
The half marathon begins and ends at Goettge Memorial Fieldhouse on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Runners participating in the Trifecta are allowed to do the five-mile.
For more information or to register for the race, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/grandprix.