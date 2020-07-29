The MCCS Lejeune-New River Grand Prix Series announced on July 24 that the Marine Corps Half Marathon set for Sept. 12 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is now a virtual-only race, citing “health and safety” concerns in a Facebook post.
According to the post, 13 and 5 mile options are still available, and runners will receive a commemorative t-shirt, bib and medal. Grand Prix Series runners who completed the 2020 Extreme Endurance and St. Paddy’s Engineer Challenges and compete in the virtual half marathon will earn a Trifecta medal as well.
Race packages will be available for pick-up at Wallace Creek Fitness Center or mailed two to four weeks after registration ends on Sept. 12. Register online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/58835.
For additional information, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/grandprix/mchm.