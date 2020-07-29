Marine Corps Half Marathon

Runners compete in the 2017 Marine Corps Half Marathon on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Due to the pandemic, this is the second time in three years that the Marine Corps Half Marathon and 5-Mile Run has not been able to go on as planned. In 2018, the event was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

 Courtesy Photo

The MCCS Lejeune-New River Grand Prix Series announced on July 24 that the Marine Corps Half Marathon set for Sept. 12 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is now a virtual-only race, citing “health and safety” concerns in a Facebook post.

According to the post, 13 and 5 mile options are still available, and runners will receive a commemorative t-shirt, bib and medal. Grand Prix Series runners who completed the 2020 Extreme Endurance and St. Paddy’s Engineer Challenges and compete in the virtual half marathon will earn a Trifecta medal as well.

Race packages will be available for pick-up at Wallace Creek Fitness Center or mailed two to four weeks after registration ends on Sept. 12. Register online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/58835.

For additional information, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/grandprix/mchm.