Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Southern Command conducted their command post exercise, or CPX, at Camp Lejeune, from April 6 - 10.
The exercise was a part of the SPMAGTF-SC’s pre-deployment training evolution where Marines and Sailors from the command, aviation, logistic, and ground elements had the opportunity to rehearse and develop a strategy in response to simulated crisis response scenarios.
“It was awesome to see each element come together to display an astounding level of team work,” said Maj. Eric Guiterrez, the task force future operations officer. “We all were able to lean on each other through past experiences in the Marine Corps, and it helped to guide our way forward throughout the exercise.”
During the exercise, Marines and Sailors trained in a safe environment while allowing the SPMAGTF-SC leaders to observe their capabilities. The task force had the opportunity to demonstrate their ability to perform and react to similar, real-world tasks that will better prepare them for their upcoming deployment in the Latin American and Caribbean region.
“The logistics element was able to accomplish training that will assist to their partner nation infrastructure improvement projects, while having the unique capability of setting up lightweight water purification systems to create potable water,” said 1st Lt. Delmari Tyndale, a detachment officer with the SPMAGTF-SC.
A top priority of SPMAGTF-SC is being able to rapidly respond and provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the case of a natural disaster.
“The exercise was an overall success due to the fact that we exceeded mission requirements at the same time as becoming more prepared for the upcoming deployment,” said Guiterrez.